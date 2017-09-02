Buccaneers place RB Doug Martin on reserve/suspended list, trim roster to 53 players

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin is headed to the reserve/suspended list, and the Buccaneers waived receivers Josh Huff and Donteea Dye on Saturday while trimming their roster to the season-opening limit of 53 players.

Martin will sit out the first three weeks of the season while serving the remainder of a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The two-time Pro Bowl selection also sat out last season's season finale.

Huff and Dye lost out in an increased competition for jobs at wide receiver, a position the Bucs strengthened with the offseason acquisition of DeSean Jackson and drafting of rookie Chris Godwin.

Four other receivers -- Freddie Martino, Shaq Hill, Derel Walker and Bobo Wilson -- also were among the final cuts.

In all, 32 players were released Saturday, including fourth-string quarterback Sefo Liufau, who was waived/injured. Injured defensive end Jacquies Smith remains on the active/physically unable to perform list and will continue counting against the active roster.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | Reinhold Matay