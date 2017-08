Congratulations to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his wife Candice on the birth of their 3rd son, Jones McCoy Romo.

Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built pic.twitter.com/nO0DFXQKZK — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 23, 2017

41

View Gallery