NFL
New Orleans rookie Kamara breaks 50-yard touchdown on Saints first play from scrimmage
When you are a rookie 3rd round draft pick on a depth chart behind Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram, you've got to do something special to get noticed.
And that is exactly what New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara did on the Saints first play from scrimmage Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
First play on offense for the @Saints?
Rookie RB @A_kamara6 takes it 50 yards to the house! #NOvsLAC pic.twitter.com/8a6LGnoNOB
— NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2017