NFL
DT Joseph agrees to contract extension with Vikings
MANKATO, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have locked up another core piece of their defense, agreeing to a contract extension with nose tackle Linval Joseph.
More Vikings coverage
- DT Joseph agrees to contract extension with Vikings
- With Greenway gone, 3 Vikings competing for 3rd LB spot
- Ratings of the Minnesota Vikings in Madden 18
- Top Tweets: Vikings stars bring their kids to camp
- Vikings' Laquon Treadwell sidelined with muscle strain
Joseph's agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal Saturday. NFL Media reported it's a four-year extension worth as much as $50 million with $31.5 million in guaranteed money. This is the third extension the Vikings have done since training camp began, having previously signed defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes to new long-term deals.
This is Joseph's fourth season with the Vikings, all under coach Mike Zimmer, who recently called Joseph the best nose tackle he's "ever been around." The 6-foot-4, 329-pound Joseph was picked as an injury replacement last year for the Pro Bowl.
New deal in Minnesota for Linval Joseph as he agrees to the terms of a contract extension with the @Vikings. #SKOL #LegendsLiveHere pic.twitter.com/QRqBG1f6NO
— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) August 5, 2017