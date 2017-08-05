Dolphins legend Jason Taylor 'can't believe' he's enshrined in Canton

Sackmaster Jason Taylor, elected in his first year of eligibility, was inducted Saturday night into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

A star mostly with Miami, Taylor also spent one season with the Redskins and one with the Jets. In his 15 NFL seasons, the versatile end was a three-time All-Pro and the 2006 Defensive Player of the Year. He had 13 1/2 sacks, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, 11 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 62 tackles that season.

Taylor's 139 1/2 career sacks helped him make the All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He also was the NFL's Man of the Year in 2007.

A third-round draft pick from Akron -- just down the road from the Hall of Fame -- Taylor was presented for induction by Jimmy Johnson, who coached him for several years with the Dolphins.

"I honestly can't believe I am here," said Taylor, who kissed the shaved head atop his bust when it was unveiled. "In 1992 I was at the University of Akron, just 20 miles away. It took 20 years to travel 20 miles to put on this jacket. It was worth every step."

Taylor choked up several times, especially when talking about the late Gary Wichard, who was his agent and, Taylor said, "truly the father I never had."