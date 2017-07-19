Will Chargers WR Mike Williams miss rookie season?

Mike Williams might not see the field for the Chargers until 2018.

According to an ESPN report on Wednesday, the rookie receiver out of Clemson may need back surgery and will likely miss his debut season with Los Angeles.

Williams has a herniated disk in his back and has been dealing with the injury for some time, per the report.

Williams, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, recorded 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 scores en route to the Tigers' national title.