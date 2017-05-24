Colin Kaepernick meeting with Seahawks, expected to work out with team, report says

Colin Kaepernick has generated very little interest on the free-agent market for the past two-plus months, but he may have found a landing spot. According to NFL Network, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterbackis meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday and is expected to work out for the team.

A deal between the two sides could come together relatively quickly, too, given that Seattle truly needs a backup quarterback.

With Russell Wilson in place as the starter, Kaepernick obviously wont get the chance to start unless an injury occurs. Seeing as his other options are very limited or non-existent, really he doesnt have much of a choice but to accept a backup role.

Fortunately, its a perfect fit for him. The Seahawks run an offense that caters to his skill set, allowing him to work from outside the pocket and run some read-option plays in the backfield. Thats been the most troublesome part of Kaepernicks demise: not playing in an offense that fits his style.

If he does strike a deal with the Seahawks, hell likely need to beat out Trevone Boykin for the backup job, assuming Boykin isnt released before training camp. Hes had multiple run-ins with the law this offseason and doesnt appear to be a reliable option behind Wilson.