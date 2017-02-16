Police: New York Jets' Darrelle Revis under investigation after altercation

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is being investigated after he was involved in an altercation last weekend, Pittsburgh police said Thursday in a press release.

Authorities are considering charging Revis with robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault stemming from the incident, according to the police report.

Revis’ attorney, Blaine Jones, said in an email to Pittsburgh TV station WTAE that the 31-year-old cornerback needed treatment after the altercation.

“Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time, Mr. Revis went by a location in the South Side that he is in the process of developing,” Jones said in the email. “Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors.”

Police say Revis was seen by two men who spotted the Jets cornerback early Sunday morning on Pittsburgh’s South Side. One of the men, a 22-year-old, began recording Revis with his cellphone and continued to follow him.

According to the report, Revis eventually snatched the phone from the man and tried to delete the video. The other man, 21, tried to get the phone from Revis, who tossed it onto a roadway.

The three men began to argue and another man came to assist Revis, police say. The 22-year-old and 21-year-old told police they were punched, and witnesses said the two men were unconscious for about 10 minutes.

Police saw the cellphone video and confirmed Revis was involved.

The Jets said in a statement that they’ve spoken to Revis and are aware of the incident.

Revis, who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, is from Aliquippa in Western Pennsylvania. Revis, who has played 10 seasons in the NFL, could be released by the Jets in a cost-cutting measure. He is set to make $15.3 million in 2017 if New York retains the seven-time Pro Bowler.

