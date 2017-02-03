Watch Blake Griffin grab Kevon Looney's head and throw down a vicious slam dunk

Blake Griffin is an NBA dunk contest champion for a reason. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers star reminded us of this by sacrificing Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney to the basketball gods with an eye-popping poster dunk that included a head grab:
Watch Blake flourish! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/BgrRLxKGyZ— NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2017
This isn't the first time a Warrior big man has head his head blessed in the process of being posterized -- just ask David West:
Add Looney to the long list of "dunked on" victims claimed by Blake Griffin and his absurd athleticism.