Terrell Owens, LaDainian Tomlinson, Brian Dawkins and Jason Taylor are some of marquee players named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Morten Anderson, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae and Kurt Warner also made the final group.

Kenny Easley was named by the veterans committee while former commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are in the contributors' category.

The 2017 inductees will be elected Feb. 4, a day before the Super Bowl in Houston.

Owens finished his 15-year career in the top 10 all time in receptions (1,078), receiving yards (15,934) and touchdowns (153). Tomlinson won two rushing titles and was named league MVP in 2006.

Dawkins spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and made four All-Pro teams at safety. Taylor was one of the top pass rushers for the Miami Dolphins, finishing with 139 career sacks.