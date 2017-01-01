Minneapolis police arrested two Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters on Sunday who unfurled a huge banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game.

The man and woman were arrested after climbing into a catwalk just after the Vikings' season finale against the Chicago Bears ended around 3 p.m.

Police spokesman Officer Corey Schmidt said the pair had been seen by medical staff but declined treatment. The pair is set to be booked into the Hennepin County Jail for trespassing.

Schmidt said police will investigate for possible further charges.

Play continued on the field while the huge banner was unfurled, but rows below were cleared of fans as a precaution. No one was hurt.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline. A U.S. Bank spokesman declined comment.