Maybe NFL players are more like us than we think. New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett just couldn't stop talking about bacon -- yes, bacon -- while answering questions at his locker Thursday.
Bennett goes from talking about Canadian bacon to crispy bacon to American bacon. The man loves bacon.
Sorry @jeffphowe but you are WAY OFF on your @MartysaurusRex "bacon" count.— Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) December 29, 2016
You said 17 but I count 32!! #Patriots #wbz #seriousjournalism pic.twitter.com/670jfnXyVF
With the Patriots hoping to secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, Bennett must be trying to keep his mind off the Week 17 pressure.