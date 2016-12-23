In what could be a sign that Adrian Peterson won't play Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings signed running back C.J. Ham off the practice squad.

To make room for Ham on the 53-man roster, cornerback Mackensie Alexander was placed on injured reserve.

Ham, who played at Augustana College, was invited to rookie camp on a tryout basis and eventually signed to Minnesota's practice squad before the season. He had a team-high 140 rushing yards in the preseason on 44 carries (3.2 average) with two touchdowns. At Augustana, Ham had 2,662 rushing yards, 949 receiving yards and 35 overall touchdowns in 43 games.

Alexander, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, finishes with six tackles (five solo), one pass breakup and one special teams tackle.

Peterson hasn't practiced all week due to a groin injury following his return to action last week after being injured in the second game of the season.