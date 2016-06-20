'10 West': Charles Davis & Brandon Gaudin on joining Madden family, ghost motion

The '10 West' Podcast was honored to have Charles Davis and Brandon Gaudin, the voices of EA Sports' Madden NFL 17, join the show.

Pete and Charles know each other from way back at the CFB on FOX, so Pete flew solo on this one.

In the episode, Charles and Brandon talk about chemistry in the commentary booth, how they got asked to be a part of the Madden franchise, what it was like to record video game commentary and what they'll be up to during the NCAA and NFL seasons.

And as a bonus, Brandon tells a Ron Artest/Metta World Peace story you won't want to miss.

