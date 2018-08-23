Yellowstone bison taunter reportedly sentenced to jail

An Oregon man who was caught on video seemingly antagonizing a bison in Yellowstone National Park was reportedly sentenced to 130 days in jail Thursday after entering a guilty plea to the charges against him.

Raymond Reinke, 55, pleaded guilty to four charges of misconduct in national parks, according to ABC Fox Montana. He reportedly reversed his original not guilty plea, resulting in a fifth charge getting dropped.

Law enforcement had numerous encounters with Reinke since late July as he was traveling across several U.S. parks, Yellowstone officials revealed in a news release announcing his Aug. 2 arrest.

He was eventually taken into custody after “Yellowstone rangers connected Reinke’s extensive history” and saw “the egregious nature of the wildlife violation,” the news release said.

An onlooker captured the moment on video, seemingly showing Reinke approach a bison in the middle of the road. The animal initially walked away from him as he approached. But soon after, the bison turned around and ran toward Reinke, who skittered away. The animal then retreated in the opposite direction.

Judge Mark Carmon, who handed Reinke his sentencing, admonished him for the bison incident, according to ABC Fox Montana.

“You chased and hounded the bison,” the judge said. “You're lucky the bison didn't take care of it, and you're standing in front of me.”

Reinke was handed 60 days each for harassing wildlife and interfering with law enforcement, as well as 10 days for disorderly conduct, the outlet said. He was also reportedly given credit for 21 days already served.

Aside from jail time, Reinke was given five years of unsupervised probation, during which he must abstain from alcohol and drugs and cannot enter Yellowstone, Glacier or Grand Teton National Parks, the news outlet said. He reportedly also has to receive drug and alcohol treatment.

“I'm sorry to the buffalo,” Reinke said Thursday. “He didn't deserve what I did to him. I'm sorry, I really didn't mean to hurt that buffalo.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.