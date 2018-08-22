Alabama police say briefcase containing fossils turned in, searching for owner

A brown briefcase containing fossils and several other unlikely items was discovered in Alabama, and police on Wednesday said they were searching for whoever the items belonged to.

The bag was located and dropped off to law enforcement by a citizen, the Mobile Police Department said on Twitter, along with a photo of the item and its contents spread out across a table.

“A citizen found the briefcase filled with fossils, geodes, and a carving and turned it over to police,” police tweeted. “MPD is trying to find the owner. If you recognize this briefcase and the items inside, please call 251-208-1231.”

More than a dozen items were found in the suitcase, each wrapped separately, police spokeswoman Charlette Solis told The Associated Press, who added that authorities think the items are genuine.

“They are beauties just looking at them, and they are unique,” Solis said.

There was no ID found on the briefcase, Solis said, and no one has reported any crime of missing items that appears to be connected.

If the bag’s owner can’t be found, Solis said it’s likely the items will “sit in our property room forever.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.