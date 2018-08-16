Golden retriever comforts neglected horse in viral video

A golden retriever is being credited for nursing a neglected horse back to health after the animals formed an unlikely bond that was captured in a viral video.

Molly, the 3-year-old dog, was at Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance when the horse, named Sammy, was found wandering the streets in South Carolina. Darlene Kindle, who works at the rescue shelter, said in a Facebook post that the silver dapple mini horse was brought to the shelter earlier this month. Sammy was “scared” and was “nothing but skin and bones.”

Kindle also told WBTV, "We score horses on a scale of one to ten, he was a two. Approximately 4 to 6 years old with possible a birth defect on his hind.”

The vets at the shelter immediately jumped in to help Sammy, but it was the golden retriever’s friendship with the horse that captured people’s attention. In a video shared by on the shelter’s Facebook page, the dog is seen cuddling with the horse and stroking each other’s head.

“Always happy and Molly is your typical Walmart greater [SIC]. She loves everyone including all the animals we have on the farm. She especially loves the minis she can reach them much easier,” the caption read.

“Molly truly has an exceptional sense of knowing when one of the animals doesn’t feel good or sad. So she very gently introduces herself. This is her job and she is very good at it as you can see,” the shelter wrote.

The shelter said Sammy has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but has improved each day. The shelter also shared more photos of Molly and Sammy.

The video of the animals’ bond has been viewed more than 581,000 times. The post has received more than 16,000 reactions and 12,000 shares.