Enormous swarm of earthquakes hit near Yellowstone supervolcano

A giant swarm of 153 earthquakes recently hit near the Yellowstone supervolcano, according to the latest data.

The data, taken from the University of Utah Seismograph Station, shows a series of earthquakes happening all around Yellowstone, but none higher than a 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. Anything above a 5 is classified as a risk by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

While the recent string of quakes' intensity is not strong enough to pose a danger, they are a reminder that the area experiences frequent seismic activity.



"Yellowstone earthquake activity remains at background levels," researchers wrote, according to The Daily Mail.

The alert level continues to remain at "normal," indicating the recent swath of earthquakes are not any cause for concern.

Some have professed that a major earthquake could set off the Yellowstone supervolcano, which last erupted 630,000 years ago.

In October 2017, researchers Hannah Shamloo and Christy Till analyzed minerals in fossilized ash from the most recent eruption. What they discovered surprised them — the changes in temperature and composition only took a few decades, much faster than the centuries previously thought.

At the time, several media outlets suggested that the findings could mean that the supervolcano was going to erupt faster than Shamloo and Till expected, but that is not the case.

"There's no reason to think it could impact mass transport the way the Iceland eruption did nor would it have any effect on crops," Till told Fox News at the time. "There is no evidence to suggest it could destroy mankind."

