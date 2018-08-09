Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sharks

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Shark bites Texas beachgoer, who is rushed to hospital

Fox News
File photo: An undated photo of a Great White shark. (Credit : REUTERS/Seachangetechnolgy)

File photo: An undated photo of a Great White shark. (Credit : REUTERS/Seachangetechnolgy)

A Texas man was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after being bitten by a shark.

The 42-year-old beachgoer was near Crystal Beach on Bolivar Island when the attack happened.

KHOU has confirmed with UTMB hospital that a patient was being treated for a shark bite on his thigh, just above his knee. His injury is reportedly not life threatening.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

graphic shark image tx

 (Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

Other beachgoers told local media that they were warned by the Crystal Beach sheriff and beach patrol that there had been a shark attack.

Two children were attacked by sharks off of Long Island in July. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 