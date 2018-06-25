Iguana drama: Viral video shows dueling lizards in Starbucks parking lot

A dramatic video showing two iguanas battling it out in a Starbucks parking lot has gone viral.

The video, which was posted to Facebook by Shannon Moskoff, has created plenty of internet buzz. The Palm Beach Post reports that the iguanas were spotted in a Starbucks parking lot in Boca Raton, Fl.

Moskoff told Fox News that she saw the lizards in an area at the intersection of Glades Rd and U.S. 441, At the start of the video one of the iguanas has it jaws clamped around the other’s head, stunning Moskoff and her friend, who were watching from a car.

“They are eating each other!” exclaims one of the women.

The iguana abruptly releases its rival from its jaws, prompting a gasp of surprise from the two onlookers. “Are they stuck?” On no, they’re not!” says one of the women.

The iguanas then circle each other before butting heads and apparently attempting to bite each other. “Are they fighting or sexing?” asks one of the women in the video. “That’s crazy!”

Iguanas are an invasive species in Florida. Researchers have been culling the lizards in an attempt to manage their large numbers in the Sunshine State.

The Green Iguana society notes that aggressive iguana behavior is not uncommon, particularly when adult males are kept together. “Adult males can get extremely aggressive and territorial toward one another, and will fight to the death if allowed access to each other,” it explains, on its website.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers