Jellyfish stings causes hundreds of Florida beachgoers to be treated

More than 1,000 beachgoers in Florida have been treated for jellyfish stings since Saturday, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said.

Overall, 1,193 people have been treated for jellyfish stings, Tammy Malphurs, a spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety, told Fox News on Wednesday.

So far, none of the stings have been life-threatening.

“Jellyfish are common along the coast; with them being brought ashore at different times throughout the year by the wind and ocean currents. Combine that with very large crowds flocking to the beach due to the great weather, [there are] a lot of people in the water,” she said.

In this case, Moon jellyfish are largely to blame for the stings.

If stung, Malphurs suggested that the victim “exit the water and flag down a lifeguard truck or go to a staffed tower.”

“Jellyfish stings can be painful and a lifeguard can rinse the area with vinegar, which is a common treatment. It is important to not rub the area, which can make it worse,” she added. The Mayo Clinic also suggests soaking irritated area in hot water and for victims to “Carefully pluck visible tentacles with a fine tweezers.”

While jellyfish stings are painful, any pain will typically subside within a few minutes, Malphurs said.

Lifeguards treated 107 people for stings on Saturday, while 523 were treated on Sunday. On Monday an additional 180 required assistance for the stings. Tuesday brought an additional 190, with 193 treated on Wednesday.