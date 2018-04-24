Wildlife photographer captures osprey carrying shark, carrying fish in 'one-in-a-trillion photograph'

A wildlife photographer in Florida captured a stunning photo of an osprey carrying what appeared at first to be a fish in its talons. But after taking a closer look, the photographer realized that the bird’s next meal was in fact a small shark.

"It was very far away so I couldn't see it through my viewer but when I got home and zoomed in on the photo I saw the catch was a shark," Doc Jon told FOX13, adding that he thinks the sea creature is about a foot long.

But if you zoom in on the photo, which Jon recently took near Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach, you'll see the presence of another tiny creature: in the shark’s mouth appears to be a fish, or a “real-time display of the food chain at work; prey eats prey eats prey,” FOX13 reported.

"This is a one-in-a-trillion photograph," Jon added.

It’s not clear what type of shark is spotted in Jon’s photograph. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, however, it could be one of more than five different kinds found in the area.

Jon was not immediately available for additional comment when contacted by Fox News on Tuesday.