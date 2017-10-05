Indonesians dine on massive python that almost bit off villager's arm

A giant python met its fate Saturday in an Indonesian village after it attacked and almost bit a man's arm off.

There were conflicting reports about how Robert Nababan, a security guard, came upon the reptile. The Chicago Tribune reported Nababan was on his way home on Sept. 30 when he saw the massive python lying on the road in the Batang Gansal district of Sumatra and tried to move it.

9-FOOT PYTHON WHO ATE CAT IN FRONT OF OWNER REMAINS ON LOOSE IN FLORIDA

Another report stated Nababan was trying to capture the reptile on an oil palm tree estate and put it in a sack, according to Sky News.

The snake apparently snapped at Nababan's actions, biting him on his left arm and almost ripping it off his body.

Villagers and another security guard stepped in and killed the snake.

SNAKE LOVER FOUND SUFFOCATED TO DEATH NEAR HIS PET PYTHON, REPORT SAYS

Nababan was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The reptile, which local police measured at more than 25 feet long, was placed on display before it was cut it up and cooked.

This was not the first python attack in Indonesia this year. In March, villagers in Sulawesi were on the hunt for a missing man whose body was found in the stomach of a python when police cut it open.