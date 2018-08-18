Apartment below President's Trump Tower penthouse hits the market for $24.5 million

Nest seekers searching for a multi-million dollar place to call home in the Big Apple have the unique opportunity neighbors with the First Family, as the apartment directly below President Donald Trump triplex penthouse in Trump Tower is officially up for sale.

In recent days, the stunning 6,144 square foot condominium 64/65 AB at 721 Fifth Avenue has hit the market for a cool $24.5 million. Page Six reports that the unit is believed to be directly below POTUS’ bedroom, whose unit spans floors 66 through 68 in the luxury building.

MELANIA TRUMP SEEKING VOLUNTEERS TO DECORATE, ENTERTAIN AT WHITE HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS

Boasting five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, the "cavernous" and "majestic" New York City apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, offering unparalleled "panoramic skyline and cityscape views,” according to its listing page. The "irreplaceable gem" of a home in a "prime residential enclave" offers a 24-hour doorman and concierge, fitness center, valet, and maid service among its many upscale amentities.

The southern-facing unit is being sold by Oklahoma billionaire Jeff Records, chairman and CEO of MidFirst Bank, Page Six reports.

As noted by the outlet, the sale could prove to be a "huge security headache" given its proximity to the president's apartment.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS