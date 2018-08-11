Melania Trump seeking volunteers to decorate, entertain at White House for Christmas

Though the holidays are months away, First lady Melania Trump is already preparing for the most wonderful time of the year.

On August 3, the White House issued a release announcing that FLOTUS and her husband President Donald Trump are again “opening up the People’s House to the public for traditional Christmas decorating.”



15 STRANGE SECRETS OF THE WHITE HOUSE

While creative-types can apply to help transform 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue into a winter wonderland through September 3, musicians are welcome to submit applications to entertain until September 17. Through the month of December, selected “high school bands, choirs, and Christmas-themed entertainers” will have the opportunity to jam out at Holiday Open Houses.

Chosen volunteers will be notified by October 1, the release states.

FLOTUS’ Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grishman further confirmed to USA Today that the recruitment of volunteers for the yuletide festivities is not new.

Last year, over 25,000 visitors were expected to tour the White House through the holiday season. Decorations took 150 volunteers over 1,600 hours to put together, including the 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees and more than 18,000 lights. The furnishings, themed “Time-Honored Traditions” were revealed in late November, and the first lady selected "every detail of the décor,” Fox News reported at the time.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Highlights included a bevy of twinkling Christmas trees, a live ballet performance from "The Nutcracker" and a 300-pound gingerbread replica of the White House.