Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

House and Home

Melania Trump seeking volunteers to decorate, entertain at White House for Christmas

Janine Puhak
By | Fox News
close
There are some 12,000 ornaments, more than 1,000 feet of garland and 53 Christmas trees, including the 18-and-a-half foot tall White House Christmas tree. Video

Melania Trump unveils Christmas at the White House

There are some 12,000 ornaments, more than 1,000 feet of garland and 53 Christmas trees, including the 18-and-a-half foot tall White House Christmas tree.

Though the holidays are months away, First lady Melania Trump is already preparing for the most wonderful time of the year.

On August 3, the White House issued a release announcing that FLOTUS and her husband President Donald Trump are again “opening up the People’s House to the public for traditional Christmas decorating.”

15 STRANGE SECRETS OF THE WHITE HOUSE

The Trump family is getting ready to celebrate its first Christmas in the White House, but how exactly is first lady Melania Trump putting her own touch on this year's decor?

While creative-types can apply to help transform 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue into a winter wonderland through September 3, musicians are welcome to submit applications to entertain until September 17. Through the month of December, selected “high school bands, choirs, and Christmas-themed entertainers” will have the opportunity to jam out at Holiday Open Houses.

Chosen volunteers will be notified by October 1, the release states.

FLOTUS’ Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grishman further confirmed to USA Today that the recruitment of volunteers for the yuletide festivities is not new.

Last year, over 25,000 visitors were expected to tour the White House through the holiday season. Decorations took 150 volunteers over 1,600 hours to put together, including the 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees and more than 18,000 lights. The furnishings, themed “Time-Honored Traditions” were revealed in late November, and the first lady selected "every detail of the décor,” Fox News reported at the time.

Author Andy Och reacts on 'Fox & Friends.'

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Highlights included a bevy of twinkling Christmas trees, a live ballet performance from "The Nutcracker" and a 300-pound gingerbread replica of the White House.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak