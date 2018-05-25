Ohio homeowner burns down garage while attempting to kill weeds

An Ohio man attempting to eradicate some pesky weeds nearly destroyed his home in the process when he accidentally set his garage ablaze.

On May 24, Springfield firefighters were called to a home on Scioto Street around 4 a.m. to battle a fire engulfing a detached garage, The Springfield News-Sun reports.

The unnamed homeowner was attempting to wipe out the weeds surrounding his garage with a torch, but the blaze soon grew out of hand, as evidenced in a photo shared by WHIO TV to Fox News.

The Associated Press reports that the destroyed garage held tools and appliances, accounting for a loss of somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000.

Authorities are ruling the blaze as accidental.

The accidental house fire in Ohio is in the second in recent weeks to make headlines. On May 6, officials announced that an exploding vape pen may have caused deadly fire at a Florida house.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.