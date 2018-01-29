Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Luxury

Seller puts lavish house on market for $1.74 million, but also accepts bitcoin

Associated Press
A home in Newark, Del., is selling for just under a few hundred crpto-coins.

A home in Newark, Del., is selling for just under a few hundred crpto-coins.  (Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International Realty/Michael A. Kelczewski; iStock)

A sprawling Delaware estate could be yours for just 174 units of currency.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports an agent with Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty, Michael A. Kelczewski, is offering the chance to purchase the 4.2-acre (1.7-hectare) property with bitcoin, the international cryptocurrency that enables peer-to-peer transactions without a middleman.

bitcoin house 3

The listing agent is hoping to attract international buyers by including the option to buy with bitcoin.  (Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International Realty/Michael A. Kelczewski)

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SELLS HAMPTONS MANSION AT A LOSS

The home is listed at $1.75 million. A single bitcoin's value in U.S. dollars has ranged wildly recently, but at this week's value, the house would cost 174 bitcoins.

Kelczewski says he hopes the option will attract international buyers, because find luxury buyers in the area is challenging.

bitcoin house 1

The property sits on 4.2 acres in Newark. Del.  (Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International Realty/Michael A. Kelczewski)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Kelczewski says an attorney would handle the bitcoin transaction, which would essentially translate to an all-cash deal.