Hurricane Irma slams into President Trump's $17-million Caribbean vacation home

Hurricane Irma – a Category 5 hurricane – is barreling closer towards Florida’s southern coast. But before it makes landfall this weekend, the storm has been pummeling the Caribbean with gale-force winds, sheets of rain and widespread destruction.

MELANIA TRUMP WEARS ITALIAN-MADE DRESS IN TWEET PROMOTING 'AMERICAN LABOR'

One of the causalities has been President Donald Trump’s vacation home, Le Chateau des Palmiers on the island of St. Martin.

Scroll through our brand new pictures of Chateau Des Palmiers. It's absolutely fabulous. 9 bedrooms. Two pools. Beachfront. Tennis courts. It's huuuuuge! A post shared by St. Martin Sotheby's Realty (@sxmsir) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

While the extent of the damage is not known, officials that control the side of the island where Trump’s beachfront property is located, told the Washington Post that the territory suffered widespread destruction.

“We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed, which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed,” French Interior Minister Gerard Collomba told AFP.

The 11-bedroom compound is currently for sale, listed at $16.9 million – $2.8 million less than Trump purchased it for in 2013.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization, Amanda Miller, told the Washington Post, “All of the proper precautions and protections have been implemented and right now we are just praying for all those in the path of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean and beyond.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Hurricane Irma is continuing on its path to Florida, where Trump owns more properties.

Abought which Miller added, "Our teams at the Trump properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and following local and Florida state advisories very closely to ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma."