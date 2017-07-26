'Pawn Stars' Chumlee lists gorgeous Las Vegas party house for $1.8 million

Austin Lee Russell, better known as Chumlee of “Pawn Stars,” is selling his infamous Las Vegas bachelor pad for $1,849,900. The five bedroom, six bathroom estate was purchased five years ago for $1.1 million — which would earn a soaring profit if he gets his asking price.

The 6,206-square-foot home comes equipped with pool, spa, guest house, and a bonus treat: the “Chum Chum” room, complete with built-in stripper pole.

The house has a bit of a sordid past, though. In March of last year, the palatial home made headlines when police found 120 grams of weed, 12 guns and lots of ammunition on the premises after a warranted search. The Chum Chum Room was also where a “clear plastic baggie with white residue” and more potential drug paraphernalia was found, according to a police report obtained by USA Today.

Chumlee was under investigation for sexual assault at the time, but no charges were filed and the investigation was dropped. Chumlee was eventually slapped with three years probation for possession of the drugs and weapons.

The huge house where Chumlee was known to party hard is being listed by Kyle Gluhm from Realty ONE Group. The “Pawn Stars” fave will have to find another party house to do his celebrating if his asking price is matched.

More photos of the party boy's modern mansion are listed on Realtor.com.