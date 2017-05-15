Ryan Seacrest rents $75,000-per-month townhouse near Kelly Ripa

They can walk to work together!

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa‘s dapper new “Live!” co-host, is following her lead — literally.

Seacrest, who was renting downtown digs at fancy 150 Charles St., where his neighbors included rocker Jon Bon Jovi, has moved to the posh Upper East Side. (“He enjoyed the building [150 Charles] and was often hanging out in the lobby while his driver and SUV waited for him outside,” a neighbor said.)

The 42-year-old bachelor is now renting a grand 19th-century mansion, which he’ll have all to himself — for a hefty $75,000 a month. The stunning 1879 Greek Revival townhouse comes with a gut-renovated modern interior on East 68th Street.

That’s not far at all from the $27 million townhouse on East 76th Street that Ripa bought with hubby Mark Consuelos in 2013. (They had previously lived with their kids in Soho, but did not manage to sell their penthouse on crowded, tourist-heavy Crosby Street until 2014. That final sale price was $20 million — significantly less than its original $24.5 million asking price. Ripa and her hubby actually started shopping for their stunning duplex penthouse at 76 Crosby St., which they bought for $9.5 million in 2005, in 2010.)

If Ripa and Seacrest don’t commute arm-in-arm, perhaps its because their first weeks as co-hosts have reportedly gotten off to a rocky start.

Seacrest’s new six-story digs come with a high-speed elevator and a rather bland white/beige interior. The home features basic luxury staples, like a chef’s kitchen and a “full service pantry,” along with over-the-top features that one would expect for $75,000 a month — including a walk-in wine storage room and a vertical garden, or “living wall.”

