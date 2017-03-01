What is a house blessing and should you have one?

It’s a taboo subject for real estate agents. But for many homeowners, it’s a tradition.

For centuries, many different cultures have done something strikingly similar to their dwellings: they bless their homes.

In the first Century A.D., some early Christians believed sanctifying their homes would ward off evil spirits.

Not to be confused with the more popular trend of housewarming parties, house blessings usually involve spiritual aspects. If you’re going to invest thousands of dollars (maybe even millions) in the roof over your family’s head, why not take a few minutes to perform a ritual that could result in serious peace of mind?

Here are some things to keep in mind if you’re considering a house blessing.