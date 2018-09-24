Kavanaugh confirmation derailed by sexual misconduct allegations: A list of his accusers

In the midst of his confirmation process, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including an accusation of assault stemming from when he was in high school.

Kavanaugh and the White House have unequivocally denied the allegations, and the federal judge is expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee later this week. One of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, has also agreed to testify before lawmakers.

Read on for a look at the women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct – and what exactly they have alleged.

Christine Blasey Ford

Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, first sent a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, in July, alleging Kavanaugh attacked her at a house party in the early 1980s.

In the letter, Ford claimed Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed during a party in Maryland, attempted to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming. She said he and Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s friend who was also in the room at the time of the alleged incident, had also turned the music up to a loud volume.

At the time, Ford said she was 15, and Kavanuagh was 17 and allegedly intoxicated. She said she was able to escape when Judge jumped on top of them.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford, now 51 years old, told The Washington Post. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Kavanugh called the allegation “completely false.”

A LOOK AT THE CONFIRMATION PROCESS FOR SUPREME COURT NOMINEES

“I have never done anything like what the accuser describes – to her or anyone,” the federal judge said in a statement.

Aside from Kavanaugh, three people who Ford said was at the party have told lawmakers they were not aware of the incident she alleged. They include: Judge, Patrick "PJ" Smith and Leland Ingham Keyser.

Ford is expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning, with Kavanaugh appearing after her.

Deborah Ramirez

In a second claim of sexual misconduct, Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while at a Yale University dormitory party during the 1983-84 academic year.

After being contacted by the magazine, Ramirez claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her, adding she inadvertently touched his penis while trying to shove him away. However, she also admitted to having gaps in her memory about the party because she had been drinking.

Kavanaugh dismissed the accusation as a “smear, plain and simple” in a statement released by the White House.

“This alleged incident from 35 years ago did not happen,” Kavanaugh said. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so.”

KAVANAUGH’S ACCUSER WANTS FBI TO INVESTIGATE ASSAULT CLAIM: WHY THE BUREAU LIKELY WON’T

The magazine stated it had not corroborated that Kavanaugh was at the party in question. But an anonymous male classmate said he was told Kavanaugh had exposed himself to Ramirez within the following days.

Still, another male classmate who Ramirez said egged Kavanaugh on during the party has denied any memory of the gathering. In addition, six of Kavanaugh’s classmates – including some who Ramirez said were involved – released a statement doubting the incident happened.

“We can say with confidence that if the incident Debbie alleges ever occurred, we would have seen or heard about it – and we did not,” they said. “The behavior she describes would be completely out of character for Brett.”

Michael Avenatti client

Attorney Michael Avenatti – who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Trump – claimed on Twitter to be representing a woman who had knowledge of Kavanaugh, Judge and others in high school “targeting women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.”

Avenatti made the allegations in a series of emails to Mike Davis, chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He did not state the source of his “evidence” and did not name any alleged victims.

But Avenatti told The Associated Press he would disclose his client’s identity in the coming days and said she is prepared to testify before the Judiciary Committee, as well as provide names of corroborating witnesses.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain, Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.