Libertarian Gary Johnson says his $250G in cannabis stocks irrelevant to his backing of legalized marijuana

Gary Johnson, a two-time Libertarian candidate for president who's now seeking a U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico, says the more than $250,000 in cannabis stocks he owns does not influence his position on legalizing marijuana.

According to financial filings reviewed this week by the Associated Press, Johnson is said to own stocks worth more than $250,000 in the Nevada cannabis company Kush Inc. He also reported capital gains of at least $100,000 from stock in the company Cannabis Sativa, where he previously served as CEO between his 2012 and 2016 presidential runs.

Johnson, 65, who also served as a Republican governor of New Mexico from 1995 to 2003, was required to disclose his personal finances after announcing his Senate candidacy in August.

He defended his earnings Friday, saying he sees no conflict of interest because he has always supported the legalization of marijuana.

"This was a career-ending move on my part in 1999," Johnson said, referring to his support for legalizing pot when he was governor, despite its unpopularity at the time. "The last thing that I ever dreamed of happening is that somehow I would make money off this."

Johnson's Senate campaign office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment.

Johnson has long advocated for legalizing marijuana. Both he and his daughter are also investors in the cannabis-specific hedge fund CB1 Capital.

He is running on the Libertarian ticket against incumbent U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, 46, a Democrat who recently embraced the decriminalization of marijuana at the federal level.

The Republican contender on the ballot, construction contractor Mick Rich, opposes legalization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.