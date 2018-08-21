US sanctions Russian shipping companies

The U.S. is sanctioning two Russian shipping companies suspected of transferring petroleum products to North Korean vessels in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The Treasury Department said that earlier this year, one vessel linked to the Russian companies transferred 3,500 tons of oil to ships flying the North Korea flag.

The Treasury said the buyer was North Korea's Taesong Bank. The bank is linked to the Workers' Party of Korea Office 39, which engages in illicit economic activities for North Korean leaders.

The sanctions seek to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear program. They block the two Russian shipping companies' assets in the U.S. and ban Americans from dealing with them.

Tuesday's action targeted Primorye Maritime Logistics Co. and Gudzon Shipping Co., based in the city of Vladivostok, and six of their vessels.

