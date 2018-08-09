Nevada pimp running for state Assembly loses brothel license

Dennis Hof, the infamous pimp and Nevada state Assembly candidate who has likened himself to President Trump, has officially lost his brothel license.

Nye County officials voted on Tuesday to permanently yank Hof’s license after he did not apply for a renewal or pay the fees for his Love Ranch brothel, located about 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Following the vote, police obtained a warrant and seized Love Ranch’s licenses and the prostitutes’ required work cards without confrontation.

“I get the distinct impression that Mr. Hof believes the laws don’t apply to him,” Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “If people aren’t following the rules and the laws that everyone else is following, it causes problems. We cannot hold our other brothels at one standard and then allow him to slide on all these things.”

According to the newspaper, Hof didn’t complete his paperwork for the license on time last year, either, but officials didn’t intervene.

And in February, his license was temporarily suspended after the county said he failed to produce permits for the renovations to the trailer homes where his prostitutes work. Hof derided the move as politically motivated harassment.

Hof, who has billed himself as the “Trump of Pahrump,” a reference to the Nevada city where he is based, stunned the political world when he ousted a three-term Republican state lawmaker earlier this year in a primary race for the state Assembly. He’s been scorned by other Republicans in the state, including Gov. Brian Sandoval, Sen. Dean Heller and state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Hof has said if he wins the Assembly seat, he will set up an office in a motor coach in front of the Capitol building in Carson City where he will offer liquor and “free shoulder massages for anyone who comes to visit or meet with me.”

Hof has said he owned half a dozen brothels in Nevada earlier this year, but after his primary win, he said he would downsize his holdings.

While there has been an anti-brothel push in Nye and Lyon counties recently, the permanent closure of the brothel is rare. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this is the first time Nye County has permanently revoked a brothel license in at least a decade.

About 20 brothels operate in Nevada, mostly in rural areas. The state does not publicize how many are open, and most owners prefer to keep a lower profile.

If he wants to overturn the county’s decision and reopen Love Ranch, Hof would have to apply for a new brothel license, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Love Ranch is the brothel where former NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015.

