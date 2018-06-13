Expand / Collapse search
Nevada pimp ousts three-term lawmaker in Republican primaries

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
In this June 13, 2016 photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A pimp, brothel owner, and HBO adult reality star won the Republican primary for the Nevada state Legislature on Tuesday, The Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Dennis Hof, who authored the book “The Art of the Pimp,” ousted James Oscarson, a three-term lawmaker and hospital executive.

It's all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me. He found the way and I jumped on it.

- Dennis Hof

"It's all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me," Hof told the Associated Press. "He found the way and I jumped on it."

Hof has dubbed himself “The Trump of Pahrump,” in reference to his Pahrump, Nevada residence. Hoff will face Democrat Lesia Romanov in November, and will be the favored candidate in the Republican-leaning Assembly district.

In this April 27, 2018 photo, Dennis Hof sits in front of the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

A measure on Nevada's November ballot is proposing to close down brothels in the counties where they're legally operating. Hof, whose half a dozen brothels will be affected by the measure, derided the effort as political retribution tied to his opponent. 

Oscarson and the referendum backers deny any connection.

Most brothels operate in rural areas of Nevada but are banned in the counties that contain Las Vegas and Reno. Hof said Tuesday he's downsizing his business by selling off some brothels to focus more on politics.

Oscarson and Hof previously faced off in 2016 when Hof ran for the seat as a Libertarian. Oscarson won with 60 percent of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.