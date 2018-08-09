Melania Trump's parents become US citizens

First lady Melania Trump’s parents officially became U.S. citizens on Thursday.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs took the citizenship oath on August 9, their lawyer, Michael Wildes, confirmed to Fox News.

The Knavs had been living in the U.S. as lawful permanent residents.

The couple was escorted to and from the Manhattan ceremony by Homeland Security police.

Trump was raised in Slovenia by her parents while the country was still under Communist rule. Viktor Knavs, 74, was a car dealer, and Amalija Knavs, 73, was employed in a textile factory.

The couple made headlines in May after they were seen visiting a federal building in New York City with their immigration attorney.

