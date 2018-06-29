Kirsten Gillibrand backs abolishing ICE: It has become a 'deportation force'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she supports abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because it has become a “deportation force.”

Gillibrand’s comments were prompted after CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked if she concurred with Democratic House candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York who has called for the agency to be totally eliminated.

“Well, I agree with it. I don’t think ICE today is working as intended," Gillibrand said in response.

Gillibrand continued by saying instead, the government should “build something that actually works.”

"I believe that it has become a deportation force. And I think you should separate out the criminal justice from the immigration issues," she added. "I think you should reimagine ICE under a new agency, with a very different mission, and take those two missions out. So we believe that we should protect families that need our help, and that is not what ICE is doing today."

Click for more from Washington Examiner.