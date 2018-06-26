Trump questions if Mark Warner was 'near drunken state' when joked about revealing secrets of Russia probe

President Donald Trump on Monday wondered aloud if Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner was in a “near drunken state” when he reportedly told donors he could spill the secrets about the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows?” Trump tweeted. “Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated?”

The president was referring to a reported joke Warner, the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, made at a high-dollar Democratic Party’s retreat on Martha’s Vineyard on Friday.

Politico reported that Warner was overheard saying, “If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know,” Warner reportedly joked last Friday, Politico reported. “If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”

“If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.” - Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner

MARK WARNER REPORTEDLY JOKES ABOUT REVEALING INFO ON RUSSIA PROBE AT FUNDRAISER

The retreat is known for its high price tag and attendance by donors and lobbyists. In 2009, the attendees had to fork out over $30,000 for the event, according to the Sunlight Foundation, a non-profit advocating for transparency, which published the invitation.

Warner defended his comments on Monday, dismissing the remark’s seriousness. “It was a bad joke. You know how seriously I take this investigation,” he said, according to Politico.

“It was a bad joke. You know how seriously I take this investigation." - Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner