Fox News remembers Charles Krauthammer: 'R.I.P. good friend'

Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer, a notable Pulitzer Prize winner, Harvard-trained psychiatrist and best-selling author, died on Thursday at age 68.

Krauthammer, who revealed in a heartbreaking letter earlier this month that his death was imminent, became well-known on Fox News Channel, frequently appearing as a guest commentator, as well as a nightly panelist on “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

Following word of his death, Baier posted on Twitter “I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts - your legacy - will live on here.”

“R.I.P. good friend,” he wrote.

Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace tweeted that the network was “celebrating the life of a brilliant man.”

Brit Hume, senior political analyst for the channel, labeled Krauthammer's death “terribly sad news.”

“Fox News @ Night” anchor Shannon Bream tweeted that “There will never be another Dr. @krauthammer - never.”

“His brilliance, humor and kindness brightened the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to cross his path,” she continued. “He challenged me, inspired me and I find it hard to believe he's gone. #RIP My Dear Friend - I'm better bc of you.”

John Roberts, Fox News' Chief White House Correspondent, tweeted "Everyone at @FoxNews is saddened to report that our dear friend - a giant of our industry- Charles Krauthammer has passed away."

Dana Perino, who anchors "The Daily Briefing" and is a co-host on "The Five," said of Krauthammer that she "learned more from him than just about anyone in my life."

Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman remembered Krauthammer as "a genius communicator" who was "one of America's greatest."

Mike Emanuel, chief congressional and senior political correspondent for Fox News, tweeted: "We love you, Charles @krauthammer. We miss you already. It was such a blessing to work with you all of these years. You and your family remain in my thoughts and prayers. #RIP."

Fox Business' Dagen McDowell said "Words fail to capture a man who was so brilliant with them."

"RIP Charles Krauthammer," Fox News contributor Byron York tweeted.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Llorente contributed to this report.