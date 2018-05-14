Supreme Court rules states can legalize sports betting, strikes down anti-gambling law

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal law against sports gambling, allowing states to legalize sports betting.

The decision marked a defeat for the federal government and sports organizations who fought to uphold the current ban in most states.

"Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each State is free to act on its own. Our job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution,” the ruling said.

