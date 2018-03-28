Ex-Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine joins Trump's White House press team

Former Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine has traded her Mickey Mouse hat for a White House hard pass.

Sunshine, 22, is the newest member of President Trump’s White House press team.

The actress, who is best known for starring alongside Zendaya and Bella Thorne in Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up,” applied to the job as a press assistant and was accepted, Deadline reported.

TRUMP TWEETS SUPPORT OF SECOND AMENDMENT AFTER STEVENS’ CALL FOR REPEAL

TMZ reported she will most likely be helping White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Sunshine has been making the transition into politics for a while. She interned for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the California Republican Party. She was also an active member of her school's United Nations team. Before receiving the permanent job, Sunshine was an intern at the White House, The Hill reported.

REPUBLICANS PUSH TO END DEMS’ STRANGLEHOLD ON KEY AMBASSADORIAL NOMINEE

Sunshine’s last television credit was in the 2017 Lifetime movie “Mommy, I Didn’t Do It," according to IMDB.

Sunshine is the latest television star to join Trump’s White House. Former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman was an aide to Trump and former CNBC host Larry Kudlow has been tapped to head the National Economic Council.