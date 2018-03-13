Trump vs. Clinton: The feud continues even after the election

It’s been nearly 500 days since the presidential election, but even still, President Trump and Hillary Clinton haven’t stopped their bickering.

Once friends — Clinton was even a guest at Trump’s third wedding in 2005 — the two New Yorkers haven’t left their squabbling behind in what was a volatile campaign season.

Here’s a look at the jabs Clinton and Trump have taken at one another since Nov. 8, 2016.

March 10: 487 days since the election

While on a trip to India, Clinton sat down for an interview during the India Today Conclave 2018 conference in Mumbai and castigated the president.

She accused Trump of having “quite an affinity for dictators” and said he “really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior.”

And as for her election loss more than a year ago, Clinton said the Democratic Party does not “do well with white men” or “married, white women.”

“And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should,” she told India Today editor-in-chief Aroon Purie.

She added that Trump ran a “backwards” campaign that appealed to misogynists and racists. His campaign slogan – “Make America Great Again” – was “looking backwards," she added.

She claimed Trump’s message to voters was: “You know, you didn't like black people getting rights, you don't like women, you know, getting jobs. You don't want, you know, to see that Indian American succeeding more than you are.”

"I won the places that represent two-thirds of America's gross domestic product,” Clinton continued. “So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward.”

March 5: 482 days since the election

In a tweet, Trump accused the Obama administration of launching an investigation into his campaign in order to help Clinton – or “Crooked H,” as he called her – win the election.

“Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November?” Trump said. “Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win.”

“Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling,” he continued.

Feb. 28: 477 days since the election

Linking to a Washington Post report detailing a testimony from Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the head of U.S. Cyber Command who also directs the National Security Agency, Clinton warned in a tweet “the Russians are still coming.”

Rogers recently told the Senate Armed Services Committee that “we’re probably not doing enough” to deter Russians from interfering in future elections, including the 2018 midterms.

“Our intelligence professionals are imploring Trump to act. Will he continue to ignore & surrender, or protect our country?” Clinton asked.

Feb. 23: 472 days since the election

During his speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., Trump called out the “crooked media” and the “crooked candidate,” referring to Clinton.

His remark led the crowd to begin chants of “lock her up,” a common refrain at Trump campaign rallies.

Jan. 12: 430 days since the election

After reports surfaced that Trump lamented immigration from “s---hole countries,” Clinton took aim at the president in a tweet. She lambasted his “ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him.”

“The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we‘re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him.”

A day prior, Clinton retweeted conservative commentator Bill Kristol.

“Two weeks ago a 26-year old soldier raced repeatedly into a burning Bronx apartment building, saving four people before he died in the flames. His name was Pvt. Emmanuel Mensah and he immigrated from Ghana, a country Donald Trump apparently thinks produces very subpar immigrants,” Kristol tweeted.

Jan. 11: 429 days since the election

In an early morning tweet, Trump called Clinton’s missing emails into question.

“Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess!”

Jan. 7: 425 days since the election

On Twitter, Trump quoted parts of a column by the New York Post’s Michael Goodwin, which had praise for the current administration and criticism for Clinton.

Goodwin said in his column, as Trump quoted, that the “mere thought of Clinton in the White House, doubling down on Barack Obama’s failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice.”

Jan. 6: 424 days since the election

Trump slammed Clinton and others who questioned his intelligence in a series of weekend tweets. He said his former opponent “went down in flames.”

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” Trump said.

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try),” Trump continued. “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius … and a very stable genius at that!”

Jan. 5: 423 days since the election

A scathing, tell-all book about the Trump White House hit the shelves, and the president used his former opponent to criticize the media coverage of it.

“Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad!”

Jan. 2, 2018: 420 days since the election

Trump slammed Huma Abedin, a top Clinton aide, in a tweet and suggested that she be jailed.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid [sic], Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents,” Trump said. “Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey and others.”

Trump’s submarine reference is an apparent referral to U.S. Navy Sailor Kristian Saucier, who was imprisoned for taking unauthorized photos inside a nuclear submarine. Saucier's lawyer has argued that his client’s one-year jail sentence was “unfair” when compared to Clinton and Abedin’s handling of classified information.

In late 2017, the State Department released a trove of emails from Abedin’s account that were reportedly discovered by the FBI on a laptop that belonged to her estranged husband, Anthony Weiner. At least four of the documents were marked “classified.”

Dec. 31: 418 days since the election

On New Year’s Eve, Trump said a Clinton presidency would have lowered the value of stocks by 50 percent.

“If the Dems (Crooked Hillary) got elected, your stocks would be down 50% from values on Election Day,” Trump said in a morning tweet. “Now they have a great future – and just beginning!”

Dec. 28: 416 days since the election

Trump turned his attention to Vanity Fair after the magazine apologized for an online video that seemingly mocked Clinton.

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H,” Trump tweeted.

The “minor hit” Trump referred to in his tweet was a video produced by Vanity Fair’s Hive section which featured a variety of people offering Clinton “New Year’s resolutions,” such as taking up a hobby that will “keep you from running again.”

After widespread criticism, Vanity Fair apologized for the video which it said was an “attempt at humor” that “missed the mark.”

Dec. 12: 399 days since the election

After New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called for Trump to resign due to allegations of sexual misconduct, the president took to Twitter to attack the Democratic lawmaker – and the Clintons.

Trump said Gillibrand was “very disloyal to” Bill and Hillary Clinton.

"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"

Gillibrand, a fierce advocate for eradicating sexual assault, shocked members of her own party in November when she said Bill Clinton should have resigned the presidency because of his affair with Monica Lewinsky, an intern.

Dec. 11: 398 days since the election

In Seattle, Wash., to discuss her book “What Happened,” Clinton blamed her presidential loss, in part, on Russian hackers influencing social media and massive voter suppression, the Seattle Times reported.

She also said Trump “doesn’t just like Putin, he wants to be like Putin.”

Dec. 3: 390 days since the election

Trump continued to use Clinton to criticize the FBI and its former director, James Comey.

“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness,” said Trump.

Dec. 2: 389 days since the election

After Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in regards to its investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election, Trump compared Flynn’s situation to that of Clinton’s.

"So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday 'interrogation' with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times … and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard?" Trump tweeted.

Clinton, too, took digs at Trump while she was at a Teen Vogue summit in California.

Speaking to “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi, Clinton addressed the presidential debate when Trump stood closely behind her as she moved around the stage, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She also discussed some of the things Trump said about her, particularly him calling her a “nasty woman.”

“All of that stuff he did didn’t end up hurting him that much because men are given a much broader range of emotions to demonstrate their authentic feelings,” Clinton said.

Nov. 28: 385 days since the election

Trump again brought up Clinton’s private email server on Twitter.

Charles McCullough, the former intelligence community inspector general, told Fox News that he and others faced blowback from Clinton allies as they investigated Clinton’s use of a private email system during her tenure as secretary of state. McCullough alleged that he was informed he would be fired should Clinton win the 2016 election.

“Why aren’t our deep State authorities looking at this? Rigged & corrupt?” Trump tweeted.

Nov. 18: 375 days since the election

Trump encouraged Clinton to “get on with [her] life” while he also seemingly encouraged her to run for president again.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party,” the president tweeted. “Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!”

Nov. 17: 374 days since the election

In a video for the progressive Mother Jones website, Clinton questioned the “legitimacy” of Trump’s presidency.

“I think there are lots of questions about its legitimacy,” the former secretary of state said. She also suggested that she believes Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to win the election.

Nov. 3: 360 days since the election

Trump again castigated the DNC and Clinton over allegations that the party “colluded” with Clinton to hand her the nomination.

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems,” Trump said on Twitter. “New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus…”

“People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!”

“The real story of Collusion is in Donna B’s new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie!”

Trump also noted that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. – who he referred to as “Pocahontas” – answered in the affirmative when asked by CNN if she believed the DNC was rigged in favor of Clinton.

Nov. 2: 359 days since the election

Former interim DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile claimed that the party rigged the primary in favor of Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. In response, Trump alleged that Clinton broke campaign finance laws and is guilty of money laundering.

“Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H,” Trump said. “This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering – where is our Justice Department?”

Later, in an interview with Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump continued to criticize the DNC’s apparent involvement with Clinton.

Oct. 19: 345 days since the election

Trump used news about a controversial Obama-era 2010 uranium deal to blast the media – using Clinton to do so.

“Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow!” Trump tweeted.

Oct. 18: 344 days since the election

In response to the revelation that Comey drafted a statement about the Clinton email investigation months before the probe was completed or he even interviewed her, Trump blasted both his former FBI director and former opponent online.

“As it turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her,” Trump said.

He also implied that the letter Comey wrote “exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton” was “obviously a fix.”

Oct. 16: 342 days since the election

Trump said he would like to see Clinton challenge him in 2020.

"I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020," Trump tweeted. "My answer was: 'I hope so!'"

Trump later reiterated his desire for Clinton to run during a press briefing in the Rose Garden. He also criticized her for sticking up for professional athletes who have chosen to kneel during the national anthem in a sign of protest.

Oct. 13: 339 days since the election

While discussing the multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Clinton said there is “someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.”

“The really sad part of the campaign was how this horrific tape, what he said about women in the past, what he said about women during the campaign, was discounted by a lot of voters,” Clinton told the BBC.

Clinton was most likely referring to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005 that caught Trump bragging that he could “do anything” to a woman because of his status. He also said he could grab “them by the p----.”

Trump later apologized for his comments and chalked them up to “locker room talk.”

Sept. 21: 317 days since the election

When Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Asian leader used a word that Trump liked to hear – “deplorable.” Using a translator, Moon said North Korea’s actions were “deplorable.”

“I am very happy that you used the word 'deplorable,'” Trump said. “I was very interested in that word.”

In Clinton’s new memoir about the presidential election, she blamed her use of the word “deplorables” to describe Trump’s supporters, in part, for her loss.

Sept. 13: 309 days since the election

As Clinton began her book tour across the country, promoting her memoir of the 2016 election, Trump dusted off his favorite campaign nickname for her.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing [sic]) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!” Trump said.

“The ‘deplorables’ came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear,” he continued in another tweet. “She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!”

While Clinton apologized for calling Trump supporters “deplorable” at the time, she defended her use of the word in an interview with CBS News.

“I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner. I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable. I thought his behavior, as we saw on the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape was deplorable. And there were a large number of people who didn’t care. It did not matter to them,” Clinton said.

As the Daily Caller noted, the “deplorable” comment came almost a full month before the “Access Hollywood” tape was released.

July 25: 259 days since the election

Trump called into question the ability of his attorney general and the current FBI chief to investigate Clinton.

The president said Sessions “has taken a very weak position” on her alleged crimes – this time linking her to the Democratic National Committee’s server as well.

As for acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, Trump said that his wife, who ran for a Virginia state senate seat last year, received $700,000 in campaign donations from Clinton.

However, McCabe’s wife actually received $467,500 from a political action committee controlled by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., a longtime Clinton ally. Dr. Jill McCabe received an additional $292,500 from another Democratic PAC.

July 24: 258 days since the election

Trump addressed approximately 40,000 people in West Virginia for the annual Boy Scout Jamboree – and couldn’t resist taking a few jabs at Clinton.

He told the crowd that the reason he won Michigan was because he “worked hard there” unlike Clinton.

“You know, my opponent didn’t work hard there because she was told … she was going to win Michigan,” Trump said.

Trump also repeated his questions about the investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and his campaign during the presidential election continues.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered [Attorney General Jeff Sessions], looking into Crooked Hillarys [sic] crimes & Russia relations?” Trump tweeted.

July 22: 256 days since the election

Trump asked on Twitter why a special counsel or the attorney general isn’t investigating more alleged crimes committed by Comey and Clinton.

In his tweet, Trump referenced the emails deleted from Clinton’s private server she used during her tenure as secretary of state.

In an additional tweet, Trump again compared his son’s publishing of emails pertaining to a meeting with a Russian lawyer to Clinton’s own handling of her email server.

July 16: 250 days since the election

As Trump’s son is criticized for meeting with a Russian lawyer who was supposed to have damaging information about Clinton during the presidential campaign, Trump defended his son on social media – while still criticizing his former opponent.

“Hillary Clinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?”

Former CNN commentator and interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile admitted in March 2017 to sharing debate questions with the Clinton campaign ahead of the primary town hall event.

July 12: 247 days since the election

On Twitter, Trump railed on the alleged double standards for Democrats.

“Why aren’t the same standards placed on the Democrats,” Trump tweeted. “Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful!”

July 10: 244 days since the election

As Trump came under fire for allowing his daughter, Ivanka, to sit in his place during a meeting at the G-20 summit, the president attempted to turn the tables on Clinton’s own daughter.

In a tweet, Trump alleged that if Clinton would have let daughter Chelsea Clinton sit in for her, the media would have heralded the decision.

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!”

Chelsea Clinton got in on the feud and responded on social media.

“Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not,” she said.

May 31: 204 days since the election

After Clinton placed the blame of her presidential loss on a variety of reasons — misogyny, Facebook and the Democratic National Committee, to name a few — Trump took to Twitter.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & the DNC,” Trump tweeted.

Clinton fired back less than an hour later, mocking Trump for an erroneous but viral tweet he sent earlier in the day.

“People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe,” she said.

May 26: 199 days since the election

Clinton didn’t miss an opportunity to criticize the president while she delivered the commencement address at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

“When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society,” Clinton said. “That is not hyperbole; it is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done … They attempt to control reality.”

May 24: 197 days since the election

Clinton harshly condemned Trump’s proposed budget plan after she was honored by the Children’s Health Fund, a nonprofit in New York City. Clinton said Republican lawmakers are “mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women and seniors.”

The budget “shows an unimaginable level of cruelty and lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans, including millions of children,” she said. “None of us can remain silent in the face of these attacks.”

"It hurts the well-being of children," Clinton continued. "It's time to send a resounding message that we will not stand for this attack on the most vulnerable among us."

May 3: 176 days since the election

Focusing on national security threats from North Korea, Clinton criticized Trump for his penchant for tweeting.

"If [Trump] wants to tweet about me I'm happy to be the diversion because we've got lots of other things to worry about. And he should worry less about the election, and my winning the popular vote, than doing some other things that would be important to the country," Clinton said at an event in New York City.

May 2: 175 days since the election

Clinton took a jab at Trump during a television interview as he continuously focused on his loss of the popular vote in the election.

“He should worry less about the election and me winning the popular vote and more about other things,” the former secretary of state said.

“Remember, I did win more than 3 million votes than my opponent,” Clinton added.

She also said that she’s now a “private citizen” and “part of the resistance.”

April 23: 166 days since the election

Trump seemed to continue to compete with Clinton for the popular vote.

“New polls out today are very good considering that much of the media is FAKE and almost always negative,” Trump tweeted. “Would still beat Hillary in popular vote.”

Trump then cited an ABC News/Washington Post poll that he said showed “almost all stand by their vote” for Trump.

March 29, 2017: 141 days since the election

In one of her first public speeches since she lost the election, Clinton excoriated the Trump administration without actually using Trump’s name.

Of Trump’s policies, Clinton encouraged the women gathered to “resist, insist, persist, enlist.”

“These are bad policies that will hurt people and take our country in the wrong direction,” she said.

Dec. 23: 45 days since the election

Trump quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin to express his opinion on his former opponent.

“Vladimir Putin said today about Hillary and Dems: ‘In my opinion, it is humiliating. One must be able to lose with dignity.’ So true!” Trump tweeted.

Dec. 21: 43 days since the election

Trump criticized Clinton’s campaign style in a tweet, arguing that she “focused on the wrong states.”

“Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult [and] sophisticated than the popular vote,” Trump said. “Hillary focused on the wrong states!”

Nov. 27, 2016: 19 days since the election

Trump claimed that Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million people because “millions of people … voted illegally.”

“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” Trump, then the president-elect, tweeted.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.