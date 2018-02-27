Who is Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 campaign manager?

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s former digital adviser, will be the president’s campaign manager for his 2020 re-election campaign.

“Brad is an amazing talent and was pivotal to our success in 2016. He has our family's complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign,” Eric Trump, the president’s son, said in a statement.

Who is Brad Parscale?

A Texas-based digital consultant, Parscale, 42, “creates web marketing strategies and oversees all technical and functional aspects of these strategies,” according to a biography on his company’s website.

After spending five years in California, the Kansas native moved to San Antonio in 2004 to establish the web marketing firm Parscale Media. Seven years later, he partnered with Jill Giles to create another web design firm, Giles-Parscale, Inc.

In 2016, Parscale's career took a turn when he was named digital adviser for the Trump campaign. He was among the Trump advisers who launched America First Policies, a nonprofit that promotes the president’s agenda, in 2017.

Following the election, Parscale “continued to lead digital strategies” for the Republican National Committee, according to a release announcing him as 2020 campaign manager.

“President Trump is delivering on his promises for a stronger more prosperous country. More jobs, more take home pay, historic judicial appointments, and less burdensome regulations on our economy are already lifting all Americans and is exactly why we need to keep fighting to make America great,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “We’re committed to continuing this fight for our country by President Trump’s side and I’m thrilled Brad will help lead the effort.”

How was he involved in the 2016 campaign?

Parscale ran the Trump campaign’s digital operations in 2016. The campaign spent millions on Parscale’s firm during the campaign for its digital advertising work.

“Mr. Trump understands the value of digital operations, and he’s been extremely supportive of this operation,” Parscale told Wired in a 2016 interview.

He previously worked for the Trump Organization and built websites for Trump Winery and the Eric Trump Foundation, according to Wired.

