20 states sue Trump administration to end Obamacare after mandate repeal

Twenty states are suing the Trump administration over the individual mandate in Obamacare that obligates people have health insurance or pay a fine, seeking an end to the entire law.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, states said Congress's decision to repeal the tax penalty as part of the Republican tax bill signed into law by President Trump, invalidates the mandate and all of Obamacare.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas.

This is the second lawsuit against the mandate. The first was upheld in 2012 by the Supreme Court, which determined it was allowed because it was a tax, amid arguments by opponents that it was unconstitutional.