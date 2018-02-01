Democratic congresswoman caught playing 'Candy Crush' during SOTU

It’s a scenario all gamers can relate to.

You’re deep into a game, maybe rescuing Princess Peach in “Super Mario Bros.” or stopping your family from drowning in “The Sims.” But then you have to stop gaming and go to work.



Well, one Democratic congresswoman has come up with a solution -- just keep gaming. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., was caught doing exactly that on her phone during President Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday.

A photo, from Getty Images, appears to show Lawrence playing the addictive match-three game “Candy Crush Saga.”



Fox News reached out to King, the developers of “Candy Crush,” to confirm whether it was one of the many Candy Crush spinoffs, or a competitor. They did not respond to that request for comment.



Lawrence’s office also did not respond to a request for comment.



Lawrence was not the only one to be somewhat distracted from Trump’s remarks. The Daily Mail, which first reported on the photo, also noted that Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., was reading responses to her tweets, while Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, viewed a draft press release reacting to the speech.



Democrats were widely criticized by Republicans for their behavior during the address, with some refusing to stand for even non-partisan applause lines -- such as applauding guests or hailing low black unemployment.



Both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., were seen scowling through the address.



Not all Democrats snubbed Trump’s speech, with some red-state Democrats up for re-election standing to applaud some of Trump’s more bipartisan lines.



“I’ve seen it on both sides when Obama gave speeches, Republicans,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. “That’s disrespectful and last night was disrespectful.”