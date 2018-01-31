Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., announces he will not seek re-election in November

South Carolina Republican Trey Gowdy, a key member of the House Intelligence and Oversight committees, said Wednesday he will leave Congress at the end of this term. The four-term congressman said he does not intend to seek another elected office.

Gowdy released a statement on his decision, which stated in part:

"Words cannot adequately express my gratitude to the people of South Carolina for the privilege of representing them in the House of Representatives. The Upstate of South Carolina has an incredible depth and breadth of assets including numerous women and men capable of representing us. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to serve in the People's House and—prior to Congress—to advocate on behalf of justice in our court systems.

"I will not be filing for re-election to Congress nor seeking any other political or elected office; instead I will be returning to the justice system. Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system. As I look back on my career, it is the jobs that both seek and reward fairness that are most rewarding."

