Ryan arrives in Saudi Arabia for Gulf regional tour

House Speaker Paul Ryan arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Wednesday, on a regional visit with five other Republican members of Congress and one Democrat.

State-run Saudi media showed Ryan meeting with Saudi King Salman after being received at the airport in Riyadh by the head of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, a consultative body that is appointed by the monarch.

Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, faces mid-term elections this year if he chooses to seek re-election to an 11th term.

A statement by Ryan's office says his talks in the Middle East "will focus on regional stability, the campaign against ISIS and terrorism, and Iranian aggression."

Ryan is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.