Government shutdown looms as Democrats stand firm on DACA demands

Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown Friday as Democrats in the Senate offered no sign of supporting a short-term bill to keep the government open, unless it includes protection for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.



The Republican-dominated House of Representatives passed a one-month bill Thursday night by a vote of 230-197 largely along party lines, with 11 Republicans voting no and six Democrats voting yes.



With a midnight deadline looming, the bill now moves to the Senate where the Republicans hold only a slender majority, making prospects for passage grim. To break a Democratic filibuster, the bill will need 60 votes. Republicans have a 51-49 majority in the Senate.



Complicating matters for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is that he will not even have all 51 votes from Republicans. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is convalescing after surgery, while Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. have all indicated that they will not vote for the measure, meaning that McConnell will need to win 13 Democrats to get to 60. So far, only Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is the only Democrat who has indicated that he will vote for the resolution.



Senate Democrats have said that Democrats want any spending bill to include a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- an Obama-era executive order that granted protected status to some illegal immigrants brought to the country as children. President Trump repealed the order in September, and gave Congress a deadline of March to come up with a legislative fix.



“Unless we pass the #DreamAct, I won’t support another short-term funding bill,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., tweeted Thursday. “Our Dreamers have waited far too long for a chance to be a part of this country’s future.”



Republicans had hoped to back Democrats into a corner by attaching a six-year extension of funding for the popular Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to the bill. But Democrats have so far refused to budge.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said Thursday that it was time for Congress to come up with a long-term solution to the spending problem.

“We can’t keep kicking the can down the road,” Schumer said. “In another month, we’ll be right back here, at this moment, with the same web of problems at our feet, in no better position to solve them.”

Republicans put the blame firmly on Democrats’ positioning on DACA as the reason for the looming shutdown.



"Democratic senators' fixation on illegal immigration has already blocked us from making progress on long-term spending talks," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "That same fixation has them threatening to filibuster funding for the government."



'What they’re simply trying to do is hold the government hostage, our military, kids health, over something completely unrelated.' - Rep. Paul Ryan

“What they’re simply trying to do is hold the government hostage, our military, kids' health, over something completely unrelated,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said on Fox News Friday.



President Trump has repeatedly urged Congress to keep the government open, warning that a shutdown will harm the U.S. military. On Friday morning he seemed resigned to a shutdown, and blamed Democrats for prioritizing “illegal immigration and weak borders.”



The White House announced that Trump will not travel to Florida, as previously scheduled, until the continuing resolution is signed.



A senior Senate source appeared to agree with Trump’s gloomy outlook, telling Fox News to "expect a shutdown over the weekend," perhaps lasting two to three days.

Should Congress miss the Friday night deadline, it is far from clear if the government would actually shut down immediately. Fox News is told that the Trump administration will not “weaponize” the shutdown, closing various monuments, national parks, to make a “show” of the shutdown like critics say the Obama administration did in 2013 when the government shut down.



There seemed to be some wiggle room appearing from Schumer late Thursday, tweeting that he would support a “clean” continuing resolution for a few days, giving lawmakers some breathing room to do a broader deal on CHIP, DACA and military funding.



Fox News’ Chad Pergram, John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

