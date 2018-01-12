Trump: London visit canceled over Obama administration decision

President Trump has cancelled plans to visit the United Kingdom next month, according to reports out of London on Thursday.

Trump will instead send Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in his place to christen America’s new embassy in the British capital, The Daily Mail first reported.

He later blamed a move by former president Obama for the decision to cancel.

“Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!” Trump tweeted.

Despite the Feb. 26-27 cancellation, Trump is still expected to visit England later this year, with a Downing Street rep saying: “An invitation for a state visit has been extended and accepted.”

Mass protests would have likely greeted Trump, with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn telling followers they should send the US president a “clear message” by demonstrating again him.

Even Prime Minister Theresa May has clashed with Trump after he re-tweeted anti-Muslim propaganda from a far right British party.